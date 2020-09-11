John J. Tarity of Harding, Pa. passed away Tuesday evening, Sept. 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was 78.Born in Pittston, Pa. to the late Michael and Mary Baker Tarity, John lived in Fairless Hills and graduated in 1960 from Pennsbury High School, Yardley, Pa. He was employed 10 years at U.S. Steel Fairless Hills Works.He relocated to Harding and became a dedicated union carpenter to local Union 445. He was a longtime member to Emanon Country Club located in Falls, Pa.Surviving is his wife of 58 years, Grace Ann Chopko Tarity; sons, Patrick J. and wife Dawn – sons Pat JR and Pat, Kevin and daughters Devynn and Ruby, Keith and wife Cathy – daughter Katelyn, and John J. and wife Stacey – children Dylan and Gianna; five great grandchildren; and surviving siblings, Barbara, Linda, Brian, James, Richard, David and twin brother Michael. He is also survived by his brother-in-law and best friend, Doug Martell, wife Ginger and daughter Kelly.Please visit the funeral home's web site to leave an online condolence.Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc.,Scranton, Pa.