John J. Wallover Jr.
1943 - 2020
John J. Wallover, Jr., of Croydon, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was 76.

Whether you knew him as Jack or Wally, John was always committed to his family, his church, and his community. His family was the world to him. He was a CYO coach for basketball, a little league T-ball coach, a Marching Band parent, and a Special Needs Advocate. John was active at St. Thomas Aquinas Church as a CCD teacher and was a 4th degree Knight with Pius XII Council No. 4765 Knights of Columbus. He was a lifetime member of the Croydon Fire Company #1. John was a big history buff. He spent many a day researching and reading about historical events, visiting museums, and attending reenactments. Other pastimes he enjoyed included researching the history of artifacts he found when antiquing and model railroading especially Lionel trains.

Beloved husband of Leona (nee Pestridge); devoted father of Jennifer and Regina (Frank) Giuffre; loving grandfather of Frank Jr., Michael (Millie), Sara (Sam), James (Julia), JJ and Megan; Dear brother of Sandra Saxton, Richard, the late Patrick, and the late Thomas; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing and funeral Friday 9:30 AM - 10:45 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 601 Bristol Pike (Rt. 13). Funeral Mass 11:00 AM. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Donations in John's name may be made to Pius XII Council No. 4765, 601 Bristol Pike, Croydon PA 19021, or Croydon Fire Company, 911 State Road. Croydon PA 19021

Fluehr Funeral Home

864 Bristol Pike

Bensalem, PA 19020

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
09:30 - 10:45 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
