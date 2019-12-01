|
John James Flynn, of Yardley, Pa., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at Chandler Hall. He was 89.
Born in Birmingham, AL, Mr. Flynn lived in Yardley for the past 46 years, except for a ten year span when he resided in North Topsail Beach, N.C., a town where he was known for his active involvement in local politics.
John was raised in Memphis, Tenn., where he graduated from Christian Brothers High School and continued on to the University of Mississippi, where he was named a Rhodes Scholar.
He retired from the United States Marine Corps as a Lt. Colonel after twenty years of service to our country, having served in both the Korean and Vietnam War.
Mr. Flynn was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Trenton, and a member of the V.F.W. Post #4046 in Yardley.
John most enjoyed time spent with his family. Beach vacations on the Outer Banks surrounded by his loved ones is what made him happiest. An avid sports fan, he also enjoyed watching his favorite teams, the Washington Redskins and the Philadelphia Phillies. On Sundays, one could find John at work on the New York Times crossword puzzle until completion. A voracious reader, John frequented the local library weekly.
Son of the late Ralph and Agnes (McGetrick) Flynn, preceded in death by his sister Mary Ann Turner, he is survived by his daughters, Leslie Congdon (Dave) and Molly Gray, and son John Flynn (Kristen) all of Yardley.
He also leaves to cherish his memory eight grandchildren, Kristina, Bridget and Jack Congdon, Jake, Ava and Cooper Gray, and Katie and Casey Flynn. He also leaves behind beloved nieces and nephews and their families.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial Mass at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 343 S. Broad St., Trenton, NJ 08608. His interment with military honors will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
Friends may call Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, 41 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Flynn's name may be made to the s Project, .
Hooper Funeral Home
Morrisville, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 1, 2019