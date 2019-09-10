|
John Joseph Beck, his father called him Sonny, was born to Joseph and Margaret Beck in Croydon, Pa. on Dec. 7, 1927, and he passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
John served in the U.S. Army during the end of World War II. His enlisted time was spent in Korea working with Morse Code and communication.
A graduate of East Stroudsburg University, John completed a teaching degree after his military service. John taught 5th grade at the Thomas Jefferson School in Bristol Township. He developed a radio station (W3CNN) at the school with many of his 5th grade students participating.
John had spent the last three years at Greenleaf Nursing Home in Doylestown, Pa. His computer "handle" was [email protected]
Survivors include his cousins, Mr. Alan Gamble, Mr. John Gamble, Mr. George Gamble, and Mr. Harry Gamble.
The Joseph A. Schumacher Post 1597 will host a remembrance service and dinner on Saturday, Sept. 14, beginning at about 1 p.m. with a gathering and social time followed by the service at 2 p.m. and dinner to follow at 3 p.m. The Post is located at 901 Bellevue Ave., Croydon, Pa. All are welcome. Please phone cousin Harry at 215-493-6819 for more info.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Zion Lutheran Church, 301 Jefferson Ave., Bristol, PA 19007, to help fund Zion's Outreach Program OR to the Joseph A. Schumacher Post 1597 Veteran Program.
Molden Funeral Chapel.
Bristol
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 10, 2019