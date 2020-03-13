|
|
John Joseph Geruc, Jr., of Fairless Hills, Pa., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 74.
Born in Trenton, N.J., Mr. Geruc lived in Morrisville, Pa., before moving to the Fairless Hills area 52 years ago.
Prior to his retirement, John was employed as an experimental machinist with Union Camp and Princeton University. He was also part of the facilities department in the Council Rock School District.
He was a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Among his varied interests, Mr. Geruc enjoyed cooking and frequenting restaurants, betting on horses, visiting casinos, vegetable gardening and traveling.
Son of the late John J. Geruc, Sr. and Sarah McAllister, he is survived by his loving wife Arlyn (Galbraith) Geruc, two sons and daughters-in-law John S. and Carolyn Geruc of Florence, KY, and Jeff and Amy Geruc of Feasterville, Pa., a daughter Jennifer Amato of Philadelphia; eight grandchildren, Brittany, Lauren, Frankie, Rachel, Jack, Angelina, Kiley and Tyler, his dog Ralphie, and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, 41 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, Pa. His interment with military honors will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
Friends may call Tuesday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Geruc's name may be made to The ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Rd., Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002 (www.alsa.org).
J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
Morrisville, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 13, 2020