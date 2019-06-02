|
|
John Joseph Polak Jr. of Morrisville, Pa. died peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Eileen F. (Glynn) Polak, and cherished stepfather to Craig J. Compton (Rebecca) and Virginia E. Cyphers.
Born July 29, 1928 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., he was the youngest of five children. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary (Shina) Polak, and his four siblings: a brother, Stanley, and three sisters, Helen, Lottie and Florence.
John was an excellent athlete; he played baseball, basketball and football in grade school, high school and college. He excelled in football in both high school and college and received Pennsylvania state level recognition and awards. After graduating from high school, John enlisted in the United States Navy and served two years on the USS Little Rock. After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy, John attended California University of Pennsylvania and graduated with a teaching degree in 1952.
John was hired by United States Steel to work in management for the galvanized division at their Fairless Works facility. He worked with U.S. Steel from 1953 to 1983, at which time he retired.
John enjoyed watching his favorite Philadelphia sports teams (especially the Philadelphia Eagles), golfing, was very talented and skilled and enjoyed working on many different types of projects, but above all else enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, June 6, at Holy Trinity Church, 201 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067. Burial with honors will follow at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Holy Trinity Catholic Church at the address mentioned above.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 2, 2019