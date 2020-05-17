|
|
John Joseph Slaven Jr. passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, with his loving children by his side. He was 75.
Son of the late John J. Slaven Sr. and Margaret Slaven (Reardon), John was preceded in death by his wife Gloria Slaven (Hatley) and his sister Patricia Cirone.
John is survived by his children John Joseph Slaven III (Linda), Suzanne Mody (Sanjiv) and stepson Joseph J. Tomaszewski (Kathy) ; his grandchildren Jennifer Keenan, John Keenan (Chaiy), Theresa Santiago (Angel), John Slaven, Jason Slaven, Laura Mody, Julia Mody, and Sara Mody; his siblings Margaret Oakes, Joan Wilks, Thomas Slaven (Mary) and Steven Slaven (Kathy); six nephews and six nieces.
John, a retiree of the United States Postal Service, served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and attained the rank of Sergeant.
Services will be private. A celebration of John's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 17, 2020