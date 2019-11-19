Home

Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Queen of the Universe Parish
2443 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of the Universe Parish
2443 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA
John K. Harder Obituary
John K. Harder passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the age of 68.

He was a lifelong resident of Bucks County and was preceded in death by his parents, John S. and Catherine Hoyle Harder. John graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1971, where he was a gifted athlete.

John was lovingly married to Susan McCarthy Harder for 33 years and is survived by his children, Christopher (Stacy), Shannon (Tim), and Jonathan (Alicia), his two grandchildren, Aiden and Gavin, and by his beloved dog, Lola. He is also survived by his sister, Kathleen (Chris), brothers, Michael (Donna) and Mark (Donna), and by his McCarthy in-laws, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

John was a proud plasterer from Philadelphia Local #8. He was an avid camper, kayaker, and golfer.

The family would like to express our gratitude to the hospital staff at Jefferson Bucks, especially those serving in 2B, for their loving care and compassion.

Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Queen of the Universe Parish, 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown, PA 19056, followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR).

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 19, 2019
