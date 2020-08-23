John "Ken" Huber, born March 30, 1935, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. He was the husband of 64 years to the late Josephine A. (Liberatore) Huber, who passed away Monday, July 17, 2018.



Both longtime residents of Bristol, Pa., and former Delaware residents for 22 years, they are now reunited in peace together with the Lord.



They are survived by their three sons and daughters-in-law, John Huber (Jean), Chuck Huber (Kathy), and Brian Huber (Bernadette), along with their ten grand-children and four great-grandchildren. They will be sadly missed.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Mass at St. Ann's Church in Bristol will be held privately at a later date.



As per their wish, Mom and Dad will be laid to rest together at Washington Crossing National Veterans Cemetery.



