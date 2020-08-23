1/1
John K. Huber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Ken" Huber, born March 30, 1935, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. He was the husband of 64 years to the late Josephine A. (Liberatore) Huber, who passed away Monday, July 17, 2018.

Both longtime residents of Bristol, Pa., and former Delaware residents for 22 years, they are now reunited in peace together with the Lord.

They are survived by their three sons and daughters-in-law, John Huber (Jean), Chuck Huber (Kathy), and Brian Huber (Bernadette), along with their ten grand-children and four great-grandchildren. They will be sadly missed.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Mass at St. Ann's Church in Bristol will be held privately at a later date.

As per their wish, Mom and Dad will be laid to rest together at Washington Crossing National Veterans Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved