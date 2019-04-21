|
|
Born in Queens, N.Y. to the late Charles Francis Xavier Kelley and Mary (Colligan) Kelley, he is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gisella "Sally" (Leitz) Kelley, and their children: Sean Kelley of Jupiter, Fla., Brian Kelley (Lisa) of Ridgefield, Conn., Timothy Kelley (Helen) of Ireland, Kathleen (Kelley) Schweitzer (Brian) of Limerick, Pa., and Sharon Kelley (Kevin Meyers) of Harleysville, Pa., as well as 11 grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held for family and friends at 9:30 a.m. with the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the Nativity of Our Lord Church, 606 W. Street Rd., Warminster, PA 18974. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Yardley, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ann's Choice Benevolent Care Fund, Philanthropy Department, 20000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974.www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 21, 2019