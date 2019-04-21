Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Kelley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Kelley Obituary
Born in Queens, N.Y. to the late Charles Francis Xavier Kelley and Mary (Colligan) Kelley, he is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gisella "Sally" (Leitz) Kelley, and their children: Sean Kelley of Jupiter, Fla., Brian Kelley (Lisa) of Ridgefield, Conn., Timothy Kelley (Helen) of Ireland, Kathleen (Kelley) Schweitzer (Brian) of Limerick, Pa., and Sharon Kelley (Kevin Meyers) of Harleysville, Pa., as well as 11 grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held for family and friends at 9:30 a.m. with the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the Nativity of Our Lord Church, 606 W. Street Rd., Warminster, PA 18974. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Yardley, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ann's Choice Benevolent Care Fund, Philanthropy Department, 20000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974.www.fluehr.com
logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.