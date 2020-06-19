John L. Partington Sr. of Southampton, Pa. passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was 92.



Born and raised in Philadelphia, Pa., he was happily retired at the time of passing. John was happily married to Elsie J. for 62 years prior to her passing on March 15, 2019.



John started his career as a Lace Designer at Quaker Lace Company in Philadelphia, where he met his wife Elsie. After lace designing, John was a Transportation Manager for E.W. Kaufmann Company, formerly located in Southampton, Pa.



John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie J., and son, Paul A. Partington Sr.



He is survived by his son, John L. Partington Jr. and wife, Shelley, his daughter, Amy P. Smith and husband, Glenn, his granddaughters, Stephanie and husband, Michael Manino, Madison A. "Maddy" Partington Ditlow, and his grandson, Paul A. "PJ" Partington Jr.



John enjoyed woodworking and was your general "All Around" handyman. He was an active member of George W. Kendrick Jr. Lodge #690 at the time of passing for over 60 years, serving as a Master, Secretary and Treasurer. He also was involved in the Masonic Veterans and the Upper Southampton Square Club. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserves for eight years.



A private service and burial is being held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, PA 19002.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jefferson Hospice Center, 225 Newtown Rd., 3rd Floor, Warminster, PA 18974.



Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home,



Southampton



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store