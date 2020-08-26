John L. Tomlinson of Yardley, Pa. died at this home in Yardley on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. He was 87.John, lovingly referred to as Jack by his close family and friends, was born Nov. 9, 1932 in Falls Township to Harold and Anna Tomlinson. He was raised as a farmer and worked and lived on Neshaminy Farms for over 20 years, now known as Tyler Park. After this, John worked for Agway, Inc. in Newtown, then in 1972, he started a very successful electrical business, John L. Tomlinson and Son, which was taken over by his youngest son, Jamie, and grandson, James. John also was a fireman for the Newtown Fire Association.John was very active in his community; he was a member of the Middletown Grange Fair Committee, Upper Makefield Business Association, Langhorne Rotary Club, Uptown String Band, Yardley Reliance Company, and Newtown Reliance Company, where he served as secretary for many years. He was active in the Newtown Antique Fire Truck Association. John took distinct pleasure showing off his own antique fire truck and helping out at the Middletown Grange Fair. He also enjoyed collecting coins for himself and his great grandchildren.John was the husband of the late Delores Tomlinson, who died Aug. 2, 2020. John was a devoted husband to Delores and the two of them enjoyed taking rides to Lancaster to search for farming antiques. He also was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Tomlinson, and his grandson, Adam Tomlinson.John is survived by his three sons and their spouses, John Jr. and Jane Tomlinson, Brian and Robin Tomlinson, and James and Danielle Tomlinson. He was the proud grandfather of six and great grandfather of 10.Private services and interment will held at the convenience of the family.Memorial contributions in John's name may be made to the Middletown Grange Fair, P.O. Box 47, Penns Park, PA 18943.Swartz Givnish of Newtown