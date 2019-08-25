|
John "Jackie" Lamina passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and friends on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
He was the son of the late Michael and Josephine (Mahoney) Lamina. Jackie worked as a dry wall finisher.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Pam, his brother, William, and his sister, Maryanne.
Jack is survived by two brothers, Michael (Irene) and Bob (Joanie), and two nephews, Michael (Tina) and Joseph.
He will be sadly missed by his friends and extended families, the Monachelli's, the Wright's, the Good's, Babs Schanz, Bobby Amareld and the entire Croydon community, where he will be remembered and loved forever.
Jackie looked forward to his fishing trips to the Jersey Shore, trips to the Outer Banks and his special trips to Florida. Most of all Jackie liked sitting on his porch having a coffee in the morning or a beer in the afternoon with his buddies.
Relatives and friends are invited to Jackie's Life Celebration from 10 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 601 Bristol Pike, Croydon. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to the Alliance Cancer Center, 3998 Red Lion Rd., Suite 130, Philadelphia, PA 19114.
Cassizzi Funeral Home,
Philadelphia
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 25, 2019