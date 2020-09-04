John Leroy Miller, of Hanover, Pa., died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his home. He was 91.
Mr. Miller was born on January 8, 1929 the son of the late Brinton H.and Margaret V. (Kraut) Miller of Hampton.
Mr. Miller was an Army infantry veteran of World War II and retired from Bearings, Inc. as a branch manager in Trenton, N.J. He was a member of Patmos #348 Masonic Lodge in Hanover and Mt. Moriah #116 Masonic Lodge, Towson, MD; a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason Lodge, and a member of the Tall Cedars of Lebanon Trenton Forrest Lodge #4, Trenton, N.J.
Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Mary Lou; son John Howe and wife Regina of North Carolina; son Earl Ellwood of Littlestown; grandchildren: Mathew B. and wife Gina of North Carolina, John B. and wife Jessica of North Carolina, Jeremy H. and wife Heather of Arkansas, and Daniel L. and Abbey of Connecticut.
Great-Grandchildren: Alexandria B. Miller, Elizabeth (Eliza) G. Miller, John (Bower) B. Miller, Madelyn J. Miller, Rowan P. Miller, Henry G. Miller, and Victoria M. Miller.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 5450 Carlisle St, New Oxford, Pa. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, Pa.
