John Litus, of Lower Makefield Township, passed away peacefully on May 2 at Sunrise Senior Living in Lower Makefield with his devoted wife by his side. He was 92.
Born in Carteret, N.J., on July 4, 1927, John was a 1945 graduate of Carteret High School and a 1950 graduate of Bucknell University, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. A veteran of the US Navy, he worked as a Flight Engineer on amphibious vehicles during the later days of the Second World War.
He and his wife, Mary, married in 1950 and have four children, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandson (with another on the way).
For forty-two years, he was employed by FMC Corporation as a Project Manager. He managed national and international projects, including projects in Canada, Kuwait, and Spain. He was the first recipient of the FMC Engineering Fellowship award, and also was issued a US patent for equipment used in the company's manufacturing process.
He was a Boy Scout leader for several years and a member of the Carteret, NJ Board of Education. John was an active member of the Church of The Incarnation in Lower Makefield. His love of airplanes and flying was lifelong and will always be remembered in many family mementos and memories.
John is survived by his devoted wife of 69 years, Mary Litus; his son Bruce of Yardley; daughter Lisa Falk and her husband Thomas of Yardley; son Ken and his wife Marty of Jackson, WY; son John and his wife Rhiannon of Park Ridge, Il; grandchildren Jeffrey Falk, Brian Falk, Jenny Hurst, Ryan Litus, Michael Litus, Kevin Litus, and Brynn Litus; and great-grandson Hudson Hurst. He is also survived by his brother Stanley Litus of Tulsa, OK.
Memorial services are pending.
Hooper Funeral Home
Morrisville, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 12, 2020