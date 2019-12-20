Home

Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
John Long Obituary
John Long of Bristol Borough, Pa. passed away peacefully at Legacy Gardens on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 91.

John was born Oct. 19, 1928 in Moorestown, N.J., and had been a Bristol Borough resident for the past 60 years. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, was a proud, hardworking driver for Mount Holly Concrete Company for over 40 years, and a member of the Teamsters Local 676.

John enjoyed the many trips he took with his wife, Mary, and their many treasured friends through the Bristol Senior Center and the Golden Marks. He loved his family very much and loved spending time with all of them at family dinners, celebrating birthdays and singing 'Happy Birthday' to everyone in his very special way, watching his grandkids play hockey, softball, baseball and football, and taking care of the family dogs!

He is survived by his daughters, Teresa Caro (Tom) and Laura Wallick (Tom), and his grandchildren, Tom Caro (Kate), Michael Caro, Mary and Tommy Wallick. He was the proud great grandpop to John "Jack" Caro, and is also survived by his nephews, their families and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary (Pica), and his sister, Jenny Worrell.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Legacy Gardens for their kind and compassionate care over the past year and a half.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing and funeral after 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Ann's Church, 357 Dorrance St., Bristol, Pa. Interment will be in St. Mark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to a local Bristol Borough .

Wade Funeral Home,

Bristol

www.wadefh.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 20, 2019
