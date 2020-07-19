John M. Pine, Sr. of Levittown, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 80.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late John R. and Eva (Wilwert) Pine. Mr. Pine was preceded in death by his cherished wife of 49 years Josephine A. "Queenie" (Weber) Pine in 2011. John served in the US Army from 1961 to 1963.
John proudly served as a member of the Operating Engineers Local 542 for 57 years. John was appointed Apprenticeship Coordinator in 1993 where he served until his retirement in 2015; he was also an original member of the Recovery Team of 1992. John was a member of Elks Lodge #970 in Bristol, Pa. and the Falls Twp. Rifle and Pistol Association. John loved to shoot Sporting Clays and spent many happy times at Lehigh Valley Sporting Clays in Coplay, Pa.. He was an active member of St. Francis Cabrini Church.
John is the devoted father of John M. Pine, Jr. and his wife Cissy of Bensalem, and the proud grandfather of Nicole Teresa Pine of Bensalem. John is the cherished brother of Dorothy Henry of Philadelphia, Mary Jane Mead (Bob) of Skippack, and Michael Pine (Linda) of Philadelphia.
Relatives and friends may call Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Church 325 S. Oxford Valley Road Fairless Hills, Pa., and to his Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be Private. Masks and Social Distancing are required at church.
Remembrances in his name to Shriners Hospitals for Children
3551 N. Broad St. Philadelphia, PA 19140, would be appreciated by the family.
