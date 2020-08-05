John Marricone, Sr. of Warminster died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was 88.John was the beloved husband of 64 years to Regina A. Maminski Marricone.Born in Philadelphia, John was the son of the late Alvino and Angelina Fusco Marricone and the brother of the late Frank Marricone.John was a former resident of Philadelphia before moving to Holland and eventually to Warminster. He was a proud veteran of the US Army and was the founder of J-Mar Metal Fabricating Company formerly in Philadelphia in 1966 and moved to Croydon in 1975. In his leisure time he enjoyed boating, fishing and cooking. John also pursued a very active life style and enjoyed time spend with his family and friends. John had a huge heart, big personality and always a joke to tell. John will be deeply missed by his family and by all who came to know himIn addition to his wife Regina, John is survived by his children; Michelle Romano of Warminster and John Marricone and his wife Joanne of Jamison. He is also survived by his 4 cherished grandchildren; Dominic, Michael, Jachelene and Jessica.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until his Funeral Mass 11:30 a.m. in the Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 West Street Road, Warminster, PA 18974. Masks are required and social distancing will be maintained. John's interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery in Chalfont.Fluehr Funeral Home