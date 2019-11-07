|
|
John Michael Myers Jr. passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at his Langhorne Boro residence. He was 37.
Born in Bristol, Pa., John was a resident of Langhorne since 1988. He was a graduate of the Class of 2000 at Neshaminy High School.
John was employed at Lorco Petroleum for the past 11 years, most recently as Quality Control Coordinator.
John is survived by his parents, John M. Myers Sr. of Langhorne and Loraine Lorenz Myers, also of Langhorne, and his sister, Jessica Lee Myers Tokay (Robert) of Pittsburgh, Pa.
John was an amazing young man who exuded charm and charisma to everyone he met. He will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends, his godfather, Daniel Myers of Langhorne, and godmother, Mary Myers of Bristol, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening, at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, where his funeral service will be conducted at 8 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in John's name be made to the National MS Society online at nationalmssociety.org.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 7, 2019