John Michael O'Hara passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 75.
Born in Bristol, son of the late Joseph and Katherine White O'Hara, he was a lifelong resident. He was a disabled veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp, where he was a Lance Corporal in the First Division serving in The Vietnam War. "SEMPER FI" Mr. O'Hara retired after many years from the Open Hearth Division at U.S. Steel. He was an avid NASCAR fan and had a great sense of humor and was known for his "one liners", most famously "If I don't see you around, I'll see you square".
Husband of the late Kathleen Dugan O'Hara, he is survived by his children, John O'Hara, Kathleen "Sissy" Brannigan (Mike), Bridget Coia (Mike) and Daniel O'Hara, his grandchildren, Michael and McKenna Brannigan, Michael, Gianna and Ava Coia and Colin O'Hara. Also survived by 1 brother, Joseph O'Hara (Jean), 1 sister, Mary O'Hara (Donny Palmer), his best friend, John "Shooter" Tshudy and close cousin, John "Butch" White (Joanne) along with several nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his brother, John Patrick and sister, Kathleen.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass on Monday, March 2, 2020, 11:30 a.m. at St. Mark Church, Bristol Borough. Interment will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa. Friends may call 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to s Project, P.O. Box 75817, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 26, 2020