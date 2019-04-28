Home

Faust Funeral Home Inc
902 Bellevue Ave
Penndel, PA 19047
(215) 757-6662
John Miller Obituary
John Miller passed away peacefully Friday, April 26, 2019, at Abington Hospital- Jefferson Health. He was 67.

Born in Shamokin, John was the owner of John Miller Carpet Services Inc. John enjoyed going to car shows and anything that included Ford cars and trucks. He loved customizing and caring for his vehicles and was a member of the Bristol Yacht Club. The true light of John's life was his children and grandchildren, who gave him his greatest joy.

John was preceded in death by the love of his life for 36 years, Linda Miller. He will be dearly missed by his three daughters, Michelle Ellwanger of Oakland, N.J., Stacey Horwatt (Lance) of Langhorne, and Brittany Miller of Langhorne. He also is survived by his five grandchildren, Brandon Belmont, Alyssa Belmont, Gage Horwatt, Katelin Ellwanger, and Liam Horwatt; one great grandchild, Caroline Belmont; his siblings, David Miller of Burlington, N.J., Lillie Brown of Burlington, N,J., and Frank Miller of Sellersville, Pa.

Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at the Faust Funeral Home, 902 North Bellevue Avenue, Hulmeville, PA 19047, where friends will be received from 6 p.m. until service time. Interment will be held privately.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the at donate3.cancer.orgFaust Funeral Home,

Hulmeville

www.faustfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 28, 2019
