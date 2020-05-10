|
|
We lost an angel. John N. Sassi passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. He was 64.
Born and raised in Bristol Boro, he was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Carmela (Field) Sassi.
John is survived by his loving aunts, Joanne Warner, Sylvia Marozzi, and Mary Lou Field.
A special thank you to all of John's cousins who drove us for our visits, and a spcial thank you to Vivian and Dave and Merkey School.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the burial will be held privately at St. Mark Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Ann Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Galzerano Funeral Home,
Bristol ~ Levittown
www.galzeranofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2020