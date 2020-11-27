1/
John O. Plachter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John O. Plachter
John O. Plachter of Feasterville, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday November 24, surrounded by his family. He was 88.
Born in Philadelphia, John was the beloved husband of Eleanor Stevenson Plachter for the past 65 years and son of the late Frederick and Dorothea Oakford Plachter.
"Jack" as he was known was a proud veteran of the United States Army, his professional career as a photo engraver for several worldwide publications spanned several decades.
He was a member of St. Andrews in the Field Episcopal Church, Somerton. Many a friend has said; His Memory will always be an Inspiration.
In addition to his beloved wife Eleanor, he is survived by his devoted daughters, Diane Bakerman and her husband Robert and Deborah Wertz and her partner Martin Murray, he was the proud grandfather of 5 grandchildren.
Due to the current Covid restrictions, Jack's services and interment will be private.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Give.salvationarmyusa.org
www.fluehr.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
241 East Butler Avenue
New Britain, PA 18901
215-340-9654
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved