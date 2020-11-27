John O. Plachter
John O. Plachter of Feasterville, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday November 24, surrounded by his family. He was 88.
Born in Philadelphia, John was the beloved husband of Eleanor Stevenson Plachter for the past 65 years and son of the late Frederick and Dorothea Oakford Plachter.
"Jack" as he was known was a proud veteran of the United States Army, his professional career as a photo engraver for several worldwide publications spanned several decades.
He was a member of St. Andrews in the Field Episcopal Church, Somerton. Many a friend has said; His Memory will always be an Inspiration.
In addition to his beloved wife Eleanor, he is survived by his devoted daughters, Diane Bakerman and her husband Robert and Deborah Wertz and her partner Martin Murray, he was the proud grandfather of 5 grandchildren.
Due to the current Covid restrictions, Jack's services and interment will be private.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Give.salvationarmyusa.org www.fluehr.com