John P. Dominic of Doylestown and formerly a long time resident of Southampton, died on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Wesley Enhanced Living in Doylestown. He was 72.
John was the loving husband of Rosemary Burns Dominic with whom he shared 46 years of marriage prior to her death in 2018.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late John and Mary Altomare Domanico. John served as a Lieutenant in the US Army in 1967, where he received a National Defense Service Medal. Like many from Father Judge High School, he left his youth behind to serve a country his family was just getting settled in to.
John was an avid Philadelphia sports fan at both professional and local levels - especially the Flyers. Over the years, he also played high school football and hockey with the Police Athletic League in Tacony, coached youth sports in Southampton, and spent many years golfing with family and friends.
For over 40 years, he owned and operated J. Dominic Trucking using the CB handle "Whiskers" for his well-known and beloved beard. When he wasn't in his truck, he wanted to be surrounded by his family & friends. He was a proud Italian American, still participating in games of Pinochle at "cousin club" during his final days. He was truly passionate about snacks, dessert and black Sambuca.
As so many others of his time, the music of his generation was something that defined him. If he wasn't in a Philadelphia sports jersey, he was donning a concert T from an artist he loved. He was especially fond of rock and the blues. John was a lot of things to a lot of people, but what defined him most was his unwavering kindness and coolness. He was pretty damn cool.
Surviving are his children John M. Dominic (Carrie) of Doylestown and Jennifer M. Calvanese (Vincent) of Castle Rock, CO. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Gianna, Adelina, Lucia, Franca Calvanese, and Elizabeth Dominic; and his brother, James Dominic (Margaret).
In addition to his wife and parents, he also was preceded in death by his sister, Maryanne Daly (Michael) and his grandchildren, Sofia & Vincent Calvanese.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 241 E. Butler Ave. (at Sandy Ridge Rd.), New Britain, PA 18901 (masks are required) followed by a private service. His interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, stjude.org/donate
or by mail 501 St. Jude Place o Memphis, TN 38105
Fluehr Funeral Homewww.fluehr.com