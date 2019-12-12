Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
John P. McCormick Jr. Obituary
John P. McCormick Jr. passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. He was 69.

Born in Wilmington, Del., John was the son of the late Suzanne Helen (Beeson) and John Paul McCormick Sr.

He was the beloved husband for 41 years to Kathleen (McDevitt), and the beloved father of Patrick John McCormick (Kaylee) and Annmarie Uslin (Josh). John was the devoted Pop Pop to Gabriella, Noah and Madison, whom he loved "to the moon and back.".

John received his Bachelor's degree in History from Allentown College, and earned his Master's degree from Saint Joseph University. John spent many years as a valued, high-ranking executive in the pharmaceutical research industry, finishing his career as a Vice President of Syneos Health (formerly Inc. Research).

John will be missed by his brothers, Kevin, Terry, Timmy, Michael, and Jimmy McCormick, in-laws, Joe, Tom, Donna, Mary, Johnny, and Bet, and their spouses/significant others. He was a loving, active uncle to his nieces and nephews, and well- respected and regarded by his professional colleagues/friends.

He had been a longtime resident of Langhorne and a member of Queen of the Universe Church, Levittown.

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2243 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.

Memorial contributions in John's name may be made to , 100 North 20th St., Suite 405, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 12, 2019
