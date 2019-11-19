|
|
John P. Rocco of Levittown, Pa. passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Lower Bucks Hospital. He was 79.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, he had been a resident of Levittown for 46 years. He was a retired employee of Greenwood Square, where he was in the Building Maintenance Division.
John was a devoted Catholic parishioner of the former Immaculate Conception Church in Levittown and Queen of the Universe Church.
Johnny had a great sense of humor, enjoyed gardening, was a choir member at Immaculate, part of the Pre-Cana team for 30 years, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rose Rocco, and nurtured by his Aunt Norina and Uncle John Greco. John will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 49 years, Hedy Rocco, his children, Paul Rocco (Davida) and Suzie Cupp (Brian), and his granddaughters, Paige and Avery.
His family would like to extend a warm thank you to Langhorne Dialysis Center for their compassionate care for over five years.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown, PA 19056, where his Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Legacy of Life Foundation, 25 S. Main St., Suite 217, Yardley, PA 19067, or to Friends of St. Francis in care of Richard Powers, 601 Harris Ave., Croydon, PA 19021.
Galzerano Funeral Home,
Bristol ~ Levittown
www.galzeranofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 19, 2019