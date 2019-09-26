Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kirk & Nice
333 County Line Road
Feasterville, PA 15053
(215) 354-0085
Resources
More Obituaries for John Samo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. Samo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John P. Samo Obituary
John P. Samo of Lower Southampton passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at home. He was 97.

Born in Johnstown, Pa., John moved to Lower Southampton from Dayton, Ohio in 2003. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II as a B-17 bomber pilot, completing 23 missions with the 381st Bomb Group, based in England.

John was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Rosella "Jane" (Jacoby) Samo, and a daughter, Paula Petachi, formerly of Dayton, Ohio.

John worked as a commercial printing press operator for the Dayton Press in Ohio, and also for McCall's Corporation and Lion Uniform. John enjoyed gardening and was very handy around the house, completing many projects, and making frequent visits to his favorite "toy store," the Home Depot. He had quite the sweet tooth, and was especially fond of Salt Water Taffy. He was a swimming instructor at the Dayton YMCA, and later a member of the Hatboro YMCA. John was a member of Assumption BVM Church in Feasterville.

John is survived by his daughter, Sherri Denis (Joel), grandchildren, Paul Petachi (Melissa) of Ohio, Christine Denis, and Katie Denis, as well as great grandchildren, Brian and Emily Petachi.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Assumption BVM Church, 1900 Meadowbrook Rd., Feasterville, PA 19053. John will be interred at the Dayton National Cemetery in Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's name to Assumption BVM Church.

Kirk and Nice Suburban Chapel,

Feasterville

www.kirkandnice.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now