John P. Samo of Lower Southampton passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at home. He was 97.
Born in Johnstown, Pa., John moved to Lower Southampton from Dayton, Ohio in 2003. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II as a B-17 bomber pilot, completing 23 missions with the 381st Bomb Group, based in England.
John was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Rosella "Jane" (Jacoby) Samo, and a daughter, Paula Petachi, formerly of Dayton, Ohio.
John worked as a commercial printing press operator for the Dayton Press in Ohio, and also for McCall's Corporation and Lion Uniform. John enjoyed gardening and was very handy around the house, completing many projects, and making frequent visits to his favorite "toy store," the Home Depot. He had quite the sweet tooth, and was especially fond of Salt Water Taffy. He was a swimming instructor at the Dayton YMCA, and later a member of the Hatboro YMCA. John was a member of Assumption BVM Church in Feasterville.
John is survived by his daughter, Sherri Denis (Joel), grandchildren, Paul Petachi (Melissa) of Ohio, Christine Denis, and Katie Denis, as well as great grandchildren, Brian and Emily Petachi.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Assumption BVM Church, 1900 Meadowbrook Rd., Feasterville, PA 19053. John will be interred at the Dayton National Cemetery in Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's name to Assumption BVM Church.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 26, 2019