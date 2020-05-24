|
John Patrick Chambers, formerly of Churchville, Pa., passed away due to complications from COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Doylestown Hospital. He was 82.
John was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Bernice Chambers, his son-in-law, Brian Cunningham, and his sisters, Mary Bracken and Joan Shipley.
Born in Philadelphia, John was the son of the late John and Estelle Chambers. He attended Visitation BVM primary school and Mastbaum High School in Philadelphia. He then served in the United States Army and was stationed at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii.
John spent his truck driving career with Morris Wheeler & Co. and subsequently retired from Jorgensen Steel. Following his retirement, he went to work at Council Rock School District Transportation Department, where he enjoyed helping others.
John very much enjoyed his years volunteering at St. Mary Hospital, where you could always find him with a smile and a helping hand. John was a former member of Saint Vincent de Paul Church in Richboro since its inception.
John's priority was always his family. Nothing made him happier than spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. John will always be remembered for his kind and gentle spirit. He will be forever missed by his family, friends and those who had the privilege to know him.
He is survived by his children, Lisa Bornaschella (Guy), Terri Cunningham (Kevin Carroll), Maria Tilsner (Steve), John Chambers Jr. and Christina Stromberg (David), and his adoring grandchildren, Bill (Katie), Tony, Gina and Angela Bornaschella, Shannon Grill (Matt), Kristen and Sean (Aubrie) Cunningham, Jessica and Steven Tilsner, Shawn, Eric, Breanna, and Hailey Chambers, Maxwell, Adelaide, and Willow Bea Stromberg. John also leaves behind great grandchildren, Cole Cunningham, Holden, Briar, Rhen and MacKenna Grill and Koy and Quinn Cunningham, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at Doylestown Hospital for providing John loving and wonderful care.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private.
Donations in John's name can be made to St. Mary Medical Center Volunteer Services, 1201 Langhorne- Newtown Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047, or Doylestown Hospital Health Foundation, 595 W. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 24, 2020