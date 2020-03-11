|
John Patrick McDonnell, of Southampton, Pa., and previously from the Mayfair section of Philadelphia, passed away on March 7th, 2020. He was 80.
He was the beloved husband for 55 years of Lynette (Hillis), who she affectionately called "Honey." He was the devoted father of John P McDonnell Jr (Megan); and Lynette Marie Mahon (Edward), and loving "Pop Pop" of Brady and Brendan. We also can't forget his best friend Amber; his loyal dog.
John, also fondly known as "Carrot" and "Reds", leaves behind a large extended family. He will be greatly missed by his brothers-in-law: Jack Hillis (Pat), and Bob Hillis (Karen); his nieces: Kelly, Chrissy, and Sandy (the late Brian), Laura (Jason), Breanne, Nicole, Ashley, Peggy (Rock); his great nephews and niece: Kyle, Jimmy and Ava; his cousins: Teresa, Martin, Peter, Bernadette and Maisie; his beloved second family the Murrays: Kathleen, Fran, Cookie, Mary, Joey, FX, and their spouses.
John was born in Philadelphia to his parents Francis and Anna.
He was a proud alumnus of Northeast Catholic Highschool (class of 1957). John proudly served our country as a soldier in the United States Army, and he spent a long career with the Philadelphia Police Department and served in the original Stakeout Unit. John was a past- President and current Secretary for the Police Chiefs Association of Southeastern Pennsylvania, and former Vice Chairman of the Police and Fire Credit Union, and a longtime member of Torresdale Swim Club for the past 51 years.
Family and friends are invited to John's Life Celebration on Sunday, March 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the John F. Givnish Funeral Home, 10975 Academy Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19154, and on Monday, March 16th, from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave, Southampton, PA 18966.
A funeral mass will follow at 12 p.m.
Int. Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in John's name to Our Lady of Good Counsel School, 611 Knowles Ave, Southampton, PA 18966.
John F. Givnish Funeral Home
Philadephia, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 11, 2020