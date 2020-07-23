1/1
John Patrick Pollard Sr.
It is with great sadness that the Pollard Family announces the loss of their patriarch, John Patrick Pollard Sr., affectionately known as "Pat" and "Pop-pop," on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Bristol.

Heaven welcomes home the husband of Lila M. Pollard, father of Mary Pollard-Kitchens and George Pollard, son of Junius Allen and Anna Mary Pollard, and brother of Ann, William, Dorothy, Walter, Ruth, George, Thelma, Frank, Shirley and Branch, all of which preceded him in death.

John served in the United States Air Force and worked several jobs as an electrician over the years, and finally retired from the 3M Corporation in 2001 after 17 years of service.

Our devoted father leaves to cherish his memory: daughters, Katherine Pollard, Darlene Wood and Debra Kitchens (Anthony) of Levittown, and Brenda Pollard of Philadelphia, and sons, John Pollard Jr. (Katie) of Texas, Glenn Pollard (Tameka) of New Jersey and Scott Pollard of Levittown. He is also survived by his sisters, Naomi Cleveland and Carol Evans, and brother Robert Pollard and sister-in-law, Beatrice Pollard. He was the proud grandfather of 33 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, and is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends.

Friends and family are invited to join the Pollard family in a Christian home going celebration from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at House of Prayer, 5628 Fleetwing Dr., Levittown PA, 19057, where his funeral service and interment will immediately follow.

Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service,

Bristol

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 23, 2020.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Funeral service
House of Prayer
JUL
25
Service
09:00 - 11:00 AM
House of Prayer
Funeral services provided by
Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-6612
