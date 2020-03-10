Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
John Burcosky
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:30 PM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
John Paul Burcosky Jr.

John Paul Burcosky Jr. Obituary
John Paul Burcosky Jr. passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was 29.

Born and raised in Levittown, son of Eveann (Huber) and the late John Paul Burcosky Sr., Johnny was a graduate of Neshaminy High School.

He achieved his degree in electrical work from Bucks County Technical High School.

Johnny was an excellent handyman, and was always fixing something.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed both salt and freshwater fishing.

He will be greatly missed for being a wonderful father and for his great sense of humor.

Loving father of Madison Grace, Johnny will also be sadly missed by his brother, Adam F.; his girlfriend, Ashley Martinez; grandmother Lois Burcosky (Joe Hurst); and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Johnny was preceded in death by his father and his brother, Michael D. Burcosky.

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will be held at 7:30 pm. Interment will be held privately.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa.


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 10, 2020
