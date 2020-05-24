|
John Pawling passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
John was born in Philadelphia in 1929 and grew up in Colwyn Borough, Delaware County (where he was later the mayor). He attended West Chester University and did graduate work at Michigan State University, receiving a Ph.D. degree in Geography. Subsequently, during the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Air Force.
Most of John's career as a geographer was spent in the Department of Geography and Urban Studies, Temple University, Philadelphia. He did research on landform topography, writing articles and creating detailed maps of the lower peninsula of Michigan (which were later published in the Atlas of Michigan). He also did research and teaching internationally at the University of Portsmouth in the U.K. and Temple University's Japan campus in Tokyo. He carried out research on a National Geographic fellowship in Machakos District, Kenya, where he focused on responses to drought. He used his extensive travel to enrich his classes and assemble a portfolio of photographs.
John moved from Philadelphia to Feasterville, Bucks County in 1985, retiring from Temple in 1992. He spent the following years writing, reading, playing the accordion and participating in Democratic politics. He ran for office as auditor for Lower Southampton Township and served in volunteer positions.
John will be remembered by his many students, colleagues and friends for his intellect, kindness and his great sense of humor.
In addition to his widow, Marilyn, he leaves behind a son and two grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Contributions to his name can be made to the Lower Southampton Library, 1983 Bridgetown Pike, Feasterville, PA 19053-2302 (temporarily closed).
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 24, 2020