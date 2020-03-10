|
John R. Barr passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was 88.
John was born in Philadelphia to Helen nee Fitzgerald and Charles Barr.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Marie C. Barr, in 2019.
John is survived by his loving children, John (Cathy), Paul (Marianne), and Kevin (Mary); grandchildren, John (Sarah), Catherine, Kate Lynch (Brian), Chris, Elizabeth, Kevin, Frank, Mary Magdalene, and Arianna; and four great grandchildren.
John was a graduate of North Catholic High School and served four years in the Navy with an Honorable Discharge.
John was employed in management at Bell Telephone and eventually AT&T for 30 years. He was a long-time resident of Southampton and was well known at first for jogging and later for walking five miles per day in a bright yellow jacket, come rain or shine. For over 30 years, John and his wife, Marie, enjoyed summers at their home in Ocean City, N.J.
John loved spending time with his wife, going to see his grandchildren play various sports, and having his grandchildren spend time at the shore.
Everywhere John went, he brought a positive attitude and energy that will live on in his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
Due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, there will be no receiving of guests prior to the Mass of Christian Burial. Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12th, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave. Southampton, PA 18966.
Interment is to be held privately at the request of the family at Washington Crossing National Cemetery with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of John R. Barr may be sent to Poor Clares of the Franciscan Monastery, 1271 Newtown-Langhorne Rd. Langhorne, PA 19047.
Condolences may be sent to John's family by visiting the website below.
McGhee Funeral Home
www.McGheeFuneralHome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 10, 2020