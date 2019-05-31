|
John R. Bowden of Lebanon, Pa., formerly of Bristol, went to be with his loving wife on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at his home. He was 75.
He was the husband of the late Rosemarie Senese Bowden.
Born in Abington Township on Jan. 23, 1944, he was the son of the late John H. and Edith Scott Bowden. John had retired from the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 19, and he was still active in the Local 19 retirees' club.
John loved riding his Harley, his dog Missy, projects around the home and especially spending time with his family.
He is survived by his daughters, Bonnie L. Bowden of Ashland, Pa. and Bridget A., wife of Michael Fittery, of Harrisburg, Pa.; his sister, Jenny Lewandowski of Philadelphia; and grandchildren, Isaac, Hayden, Emma and Ezra.
He was preceded in death by a brother, George Reis, and sister, Judy Bowden.
A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Road, Jonestown, Pa., where a visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery, North Lebanon Township, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SPCA Ruth Steinert Memorial, 18 Wertz Dr., Pine Grove, PA 17963.
