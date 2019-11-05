|
John R. Forrest passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the age of 71.
Born in Philadelphia, son of the late Ruth H. (Kaercher) and Thomas G. Forrest, John had resided in Lower Bucks County for many years.
He was a proud United States Marine Vietnam War veteran.
John was a dedicated, hardworking brick layer for U.S. Steel for 20 years. He then began another 20-year career as a Letter Carrier with the United States Postal Service at the Levittown Branch.
He loved the outdoors, fishing, crabbing and caring for his lawn and garden.
John loved the Jersey Shore, watching TV and enjoyed sitting on the porch listening to his oldies music. However, he enjoyed being with his family most of all.
He will be remembered for his sense of humor, since he was always being silly and making others laugh. John was always ready and willing to help his neighbors and local organizations. He was a very giving and caring man.
John was the loving and doting husband of "his girl" of 50 years, Pat (Gallagher), and the dear father of Kelly Volb (Mike), John P. Forrest (Karen), Shannon Clark (Roy) and Marybeth Sheasley (Jim). He was the proud Pop-Pop of Michael, Phillip, Connor, John P. Jr., Kylie, Megan, Jorge, Andres, Ryan and Molly, and brother of Jim Forrest (Alice), Bryan Forrest (Doris), and Susan Poserina (Steve). John will also be sadly missed by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Thomas and Michael Forrest.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 S. Bellevue Avenue, Penndel, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
Memorial contributions in John's name may be made to the Delaware Valley Vietnam Veterans Inc., P.O. Box 615, Levittown, PA 19058.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 5, 2019