John R. Leary Sr., a proud Irishman born May 6, 1952 in Bucks County, and a lifelong resident of Croydon, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Temple University Hospital. He was 67.
John was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. He also enjoyed traveling and working.
John was a "Mr. Fix-it," whether it was building his home in Croydon or helping his family and friends. John was the hardest working man, who didn't know how to sit down, unless the Eagles were on.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Eleanor M. (Russell), and by his four children, Bridget (John Fahey), Donna, John R. Jr. (Samantha) and Robert Leary. He was the loving grandfather of nine and great grandfather of four. He is also survived by six brothers, one sister, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his service at 7:30 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 1, 2019