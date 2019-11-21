Home

John R. Leckey Obituary
John R. Leckey Jr., formerly of Newtown, Pa., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Brookdale Nursing Home, Dublin, Pa. He was 95.

He was graduate of Ursinus College, Collegeville, Pa., a retired program analyst for the Naval Air Development Center, Warminster, Pa., and a U.S. Army World War II and Korean War veteran.

Born Dec. 1, 1923 in Philadelphia, John was the son of the late John R. Leckey Sr. and Mildred (Honey) Leckey.

Survivors include his daughter, Karen Buda, his son, Jay Leckey, and grandson, Alexander Buda.

Burial will be private at Forest Hills Cemetery, Huntingdon Valley, Pa.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 21, 2019
