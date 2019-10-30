|
John R. Link, Sr. passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 89 years old.
John was the son of the late D. Hilda (Esslinger) and John Link. He was born and raised, along with his sister Ellen, in Philadelphia. He graduated from Frankford High School in 1947, and immediately began his long and successful 40-year career with Bell Telephone.
He married his sweetheart, the late Jean D. Morris, on August 13, 1955, and they settled into their new home in Southampton PA, where they resided for the next fifty years while raising their four children and welcoming several grandchildren and great grandchildren. During these years, besides managing a busy family and active career, John was an involved and dedicated member of the congregation at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Southampton, a member of the Vereinigung Erzgebirge in Warminster, and a long-term member and president of the Southampton Lions Club.
After celebrating their 50th Anniversary, John and Jean relocated to the Ann's Choice Community in Warminster, where they enjoyed their retirement years.
John finally had time to devote to his interests of woodworking, golf, and travel. He spent many of his days supporting and celebrating his children and grandchildren, and generously donated his time and amazing mechanical skills to help friends and family in need.
John was the beloved and devoted husband of Jean for 60 years; the loving father of John Link (Barbara), Janet Link, Carol Sharp (Mark), and Craig Link (Pamela); the adored grandfather of Jennifer (Jeremy), J.R. (Will), Andrew (Alanna), Alicia, Laurel, Amanda, Aidan, Kevin, Liam, and Katherine; and cherished G-Pa to his two great-grandchildren, Maddox and Evynn. He is also survived by his dear sister, Ellen Link (and lifelong friend, Nancy Macmillan), and sister-in-law, Shirley Morris. John will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and friends.
John will always be remembered for his kind and gentle spirit, which touched so many lives.
John's family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Southampton, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Kathleen Harkness as celebrant. John will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Park in Feasterville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of John R. Link, Sr. may be sent to the Ann's Choice Student Scholar Fund- 20000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974.
Condolences may be sent to John's family by visiting the website below.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 30, 2019