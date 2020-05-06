|
|
John R. Maguire passed away at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne, on Thursday, April 30, 2020, after a very brief battle with COVID-19. He was 82 years young.
Born in Philadelphia, John was a resident of Levittown (Mill Creek Falls) for over 56 years. He had a heart of gold, a kind soul and was loved by his Misty Pine neighbors and an abundance of friends, old and new.
John loved his country and served in the U.S. Army National Guard, reaching the rank of Master Sergeant (E8). He held many military occupations at various bases (Willow Grove, Pa., Fort Dix and Lumberton, N.J.,) and most fondly spoke of his time at the 112th Field Artillery (50th Armored Division) Nike Missile Air Defense Artillery & the 119th Maintenance Battalion in Lawrenceville, N.J., where he worked fulltime as a Canvas Repairman. He retired in 1998 after serving for 41yrs. 8mo. 22d.
John loved his community. Known as "Little John," he was a lifetime volunteer firefighter at the Newportville Fire Company since 1965, where he also served as past president and trustee. He was a blood donor for the American Red Cross for over 15 years.
He was a parishioner at Immaculate Conception Church in Levittown, where "Sarge" would arrive early for Mass, sit in the last pew and have pleasant conversation with fellow parishioners. He was a volunteer at the Bristol Township Senior Center helping to set up for functions and get in as much dancing as he could.
John loved to socialize. Mornings he would slip on his cowboy boots, hop in his truck and head on over to "The Madison" for breakfast, then off to the flea markets, thrift stores and anywhere there was a book that needed a home. When he had a craving for some delicious pizza, you could find him at Anthony's Pizza. And he could never turn down an offer to dine at "5 Points" to feast on food & drinks and have good conversation. He had a love for music and most of all dancing; no matter where he was, if the music was playing, John would be twisting the night away.
"MAGUIRE" was the caring and devoted husband of the late Anna (Devine) Maguire, a loving father who will be deeply missed by his four daughters, Patricia Adams, Elizabeth Rightley (Bob), Colleen Wierzbowski (Rich), and Ann-Marie Long (Leonard), and proud Poppy to 10 grandchildren, Stephanie, Amber, Ryan, Samantha, Johnny, Tommy, Ricky, Joey, and Eric, and one great grandson, Michael.
John was preceded in death by his mother, Jennie Ayers; father, John A. Maguire; sister, Elizabeth Ann; brother, Thomas Maguire; and grandson, Jimmy Adams.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in New Jersey.
Because of COVID-19, my Dad will not get the honor and recognition he deserves after serving in the military for 42 years. We are allowed one hour on Thursday, May 7th for immediate family at the funeral home to say goodbye. He will be taken alone to the military cemetery and buried alone without any honors. If you would like to pay respect to a man who served his country, my family is asking at 2 p.m. on Thursday to line up on the green belt (creek side) in the Mill Creek section of Levittown near Misty Pine Road. We will be driving past my Dad's old house with a fire truck and down the green belt (creek side). Come and honor a man who served our country for so many years and give him the sendoff he deserves.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Newportville Fire Company, 2425 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19056.
Galzerano Funeral Home,
Bristol ~ Levittown
www.galzeranofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 6, 2020