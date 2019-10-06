|
John R. Marcella passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. He was 81.
John was the beloved husband of Teresa Ann Cardone Marcella for 58 years.
Born in Nanticoke, Pa., he was the son of the late Andrew and Helen Cerbara Marcella.
After high school, John dedicated eight years of his life as a Private 1st Class in the U.S. Marine Corps, and received an honorable discharge. Later in life, he trained as a computer programmer, and over the course of 20 years, he worked for Bucks County; Crown, Cork and Seal Company; and Intercounty Hospitalization. He then laid roots in Richboro, and became a staple within the growing community as the proprietor of Country Hardware for 14 years.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his loving children, Mary F. Escudero (Paul), John A. Marcella, Daniel Marcella, and Msgt. (r) David Marcella; his eight grandchildren, Heather Connor (Joseph), Alexandria, John Paul and Dominique Escudero, Nikolaus (Hillary), Joseph, Michael, and Brittany Marcella; his four greatgrandchildren, Penelope, Layla, Mia and Leo; his brother, Charles Marcella (Maryann), and his sister, Sandra Marcella.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Road (at Holland Road), Richboro, PA 18954, and again from 10 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Road, Holland, PA 18966. His interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's name may be made to the , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 6, 2019