Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hubert M. McBride Funeral Home
2357 E Cumberland St
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 426-8989
Resources
More Obituaries for John Topping
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Topping

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Topping Obituary
John R. Topping of Levittown, Pa. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was the beloved husband for 47 years to Dianne (Orr) Topping; the devoted father of Jennifer Schmidt (Joseph), Colleen Nast (Jeff), and Michele Sutter (Dennis); the loving Pop of Samantha (Cody), John, and Austin; and Great Grandpop of Easton. He also was the cherished brother of the late Barbara Clark (late David) and the late Mary Davis (late Robert), and dear uncle of David, John, Barbara, Mary Kate, Robert, and the late Thomas. He will be sadly missed by his brothers and sisters-in-law, their families, and his great nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing and funeral beginning at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown, PA 19056, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests and appreciates donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, or at www.pancan.org.

Hubert M. McBride Funeral Home,

Philadelphia

www.mcelvarrfuneralhomes.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now