John R. Topping of Levittown, Pa. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the beloved husband for 47 years to Dianne (Orr) Topping; the devoted father of Jennifer Schmidt (Joseph), Colleen Nast (Jeff), and Michele Sutter (Dennis); the loving Pop of Samantha (Cody), John, and Austin; and Great Grandpop of Easton. He also was the cherished brother of the late Barbara Clark (late David) and the late Mary Davis (late Robert), and dear uncle of David, John, Barbara, Mary Kate, Robert, and the late Thomas. He will be sadly missed by his brothers and sisters-in-law, their families, and his great nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing and funeral beginning at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown, PA 19056, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests and appreciates donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, or at www.pancan.org.
Hubert M. McBride Funeral Home,
Philadelphia
www.mcelvarrfuneralhomes.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 6, 2019