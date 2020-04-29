|
John Raymond "Johnny" Wright, a lifelong and well known and loved resident of Croydon, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020.
Born in Philadelphia on Dec. 17, 1948, Johnny was the son of Tom and Sunny, one of 15 children who grew up in a little pink house on Sycamore Avenue and made a lifetime of fond and hilarious memories together.
Johnny Wright was a legend. He was a veteran who served in the United States Army. Johnny would, as the saying goes, give a stranger the shirt off his back. If you were his neighbor, you were his friend and he did not hesitate to help a friend. If you needed somewhere to go, Johnny's door was open. He was a roofer by trade who worked side by side with his sons for many years. Johnny could be found at local Croydon bars drinking a cold one, singing along to the jukebox with his friends after work.
If you were lucky enough to know Johnny, you were lucky enough. He loved his children, his greatest treasures and biggest accomplishments. He loved his brothers and sisters, his best friends. He loved Irish music and he loved fishing. When we think of our Johnny, we will think of Diamonds on the Soles of her Shoes, snow cone machines, "I'll be your huckleberry," the Clancy Brothers, "Get a skipping!," the most genuine big brother, summer days together, and that almost robotic way he rocked when he danced.
The family is comforted knowing that Johnny is with his Mom and Dad, Tom and Sunny, in heaven, along with his brothers, Michael and Danny, and his sisters, Erin and Kathleen.
Our world is better for having Johnny in it and his love and friendship live on in his four children: his daughter, Marie "ree-ree" (Lou) of Cape May, N.J., and his sons, John "John John" (Diane) of Croydon, Michael (Ang) of Croydon, and Patrick (Rebecca) of Villas, N.J. His legacy continues in his eight grandchildren: Johnny, Cory, Kayla, Angelina, David, Michael, Becky, and Bella, and a great grandchild, Jeremias. Johnny is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Patsy, Peggy, Mary, Patrick, Tommy, Brian, Terence, Annie, Maureen, and Bernadette, and numerous nieces and nephews who adored their Uncle Johnny.
We love and miss our Johnny, but we will see you when the tide comes in.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date to be determined.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 29, 2020