John Richard Balko, who went by the name Rich, passed away quietly in his Yardley home on Friday, July 10, 2020, after a failed bone marrow transplant and epic battle against leukemia.
Born in Whiting, Indiana to John and Julia Balko, he was a proud Purdue University graduate. He had been a Yardley resident for almost 40 years.
He was a loving father, an amazing grandfather, friend to all and a true traveler – visiting all 50 states and many countries abroad. His love and knowledge of sports was unmatched and inspired him to visit every major league baseball park in the U.S. His love of art, good meals with friends, and wonderful sense of humor will truly be missed.
A businessman for most of his life, he spent his later years as the beloved crossing guard at Edgewood Elementary School, which he began doing in honor of his late wife Paula Balko. He will forever be remembered by his sidewalk chalk drawings that brightened kids' days as they went to school.
He is survived by his three children, Kimberly Steinberger and her husband, Steve, Brad Balko and Kim Beury, and Julee Balko and her husband, James Alvarez. He also was father to the late Holly Balko. He is survived by his eight grandkids, who filled his life with movies, dinners, traveling adventures, and laughter: Halle Steinberger, Jake, Kaitlyn, Brandi and Stephanie Balko, and Auden, Hazel and Colette Alvarez. He is also survived by his brother, Tim Balko and family, who he loved very much.
Due to our love of our friends and family, we ask that relatives and friends safely reduce their risk of Coronavirus by attending his funeral service online via Zoom at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15. If you are reading this in the newspaper, just go to zoom.us
and enter the meeting ID and password. If you are reading this online, click the link below: zoom.us/j/99355895950?pwd=cURBMGVPODNHS3NmaWFXSlFmcldZdz09
Meeting ID: 993 5589 5950
Password: 603536
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Monroe Foundation for Youth helping at-risk youth in Pennsylvania: www.monroefoundationforyouth.org
