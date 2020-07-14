1/1
John Richard Balko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Richard Balko, who went by the name Rich, passed away quietly in his Yardley home on Friday, July 10, 2020, after a failed bone marrow transplant and epic battle against leukemia.

Born in Whiting, Indiana to John and Julia Balko, he was a proud Purdue University graduate. He had been a Yardley resident for almost 40 years.

He was a loving father, an amazing grandfather, friend to all and a true traveler – visiting all 50 states and many countries abroad. His love and knowledge of sports was unmatched and inspired him to visit every major league baseball park in the U.S. His love of art, good meals with friends, and wonderful sense of humor will truly be missed.

A businessman for most of his life, he spent his later years as the beloved crossing guard at Edgewood Elementary School, which he began doing in honor of his late wife Paula Balko. He will forever be remembered by his sidewalk chalk drawings that brightened kids' days as they went to school.

He is survived by his three children, Kimberly Steinberger and her husband, Steve, Brad Balko and Kim Beury, and Julee Balko and her husband, James Alvarez. He also was father to the late Holly Balko. He is survived by his eight grandkids, who filled his life with movies, dinners, traveling adventures, and laughter: Halle Steinberger, Jake, Kaitlyn, Brandi and Stephanie Balko, and Auden, Hazel and Colette Alvarez. He is also survived by his brother, Tim Balko and family, who he loved very much.

Due to our love of our friends and family, we ask that relatives and friends safely reduce their risk of Coronavirus by attending his funeral service online via Zoom at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15. If you are reading this in the newspaper, just go to zoom.us and enter the meeting ID and password. If you are reading this online, click the link below:



zoom.us/j/99355895950?pwd=cURBMGVPODNHS3NmaWFXSlFmcldZdz09



Meeting ID: 993 5589 5950

Password: 603536



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Monroe Foundation for Youth helping at-risk youth in Pennsylvania: www.monroefoundationforyouth.org.

Swartz-Givnish Life Celebration Home of Newtown

www.swartzgivnish.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA 18940
215-968-3891
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 14, 2020
I got to Know Rich as a fellow crossing guard he was a really great guy. We had some good talks about his family and his golf game .You could tell he really loved his family and like the game of golf, he also really enjoyed being a crossing guard. He had a great rapport with the kids and their parents. I know they all will miss him very much, just like everyone who got to know him. RIP.... Al Erdossy
Alfred Erdossy
Friend
July 14, 2020
What a Terrific man and friend! Our friendship stems from Richs visits to play golf at Windstar in Naples Bay. Bob and I have great memories of wonderful times with him. We are missing you Rich. What a warrior!
Rosemary Leistner
Friend
July 14, 2020
Rich, you were a very special friend to me. Everyday with you was a delight no matter the circumstance. You told me so many wonderful stories and never ceased to surprise me with your endless wisdom. You remembered every detail about everything, and your sense of humor still makes me laugh to this day. Having the chance to spend time and get to know you and your family was such a blessing to my life. Much love forever
Brooke
Friend
July 14, 2020
Rich hired me 44 years ago, worked together for 16 years and then reunited on another work venture a number of years later. We played golf together all over the country and at my club in Marietta, GA. Attended the US Open at Oakmont in '83 and almost made it to the Masters one year, but Rich couldn't make it and he always regretted it. We had spirited debates on political matters, but I always admired his steadfastness in being true to his beliefs. Just an overall great guy!
Jeff Cleveland
Friend
July 14, 2020
We are deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Mr. Rich. He always had a smile, a story or a high 5 for our girls on their way to school. We will miss him very much.
Lisa Peters
Friend
July 14, 2020
A friend of rare quality made only a little more than a year ago. We never lacked for conversation. It was clear that he loved his family, and that he himself was greatly loved.
Paul Schlicher
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved