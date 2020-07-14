I got to Know Rich as a fellow crossing guard he was a really great guy. We had some good talks about his family and his golf game .You could tell he really loved his family and like the game of golf, he also really enjoyed being a crossing guard. He had a great rapport with the kids and their parents. I know they all will miss him very much, just like everyone who got to know him. RIP.... Al Erdossy

