John Robert Compton went home to God on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. after a long battle with cancer. He was 74.



A devoted son, brother and uncle, John was preceded in death by his parents, George and Inez Compton, and his older brother, George W. Compton Sr.



He is survived by his sister, Olive Compton Simons, along with nieces, Dorothy Simons and Debra Fritsch, nephews, Donaldson Simons II, John W. Simons IV, Robert Compton and George W. Compton Jr., and several grand nieces and nephews.



Born in Bristol, Pa., John was raised in Hulmeville and graduated from Neshaminy High School. Upon graduation, John enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he proudly served his country that included three tours in Vietnam. John was awarded the Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry Unit Citation with Palm among other awards and citations.



Following his discharge, John settled in Jacksonville. Known by his military brothers as Sean, he was active in the American Legion, serving as Post Commander, 5th District Vice Commander of Post 137 from 2003 through 2007. He was instrumental in achieving 100% membership for Post 137 over many years.



There will be a private military funeral at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to organizations benefiting military veterans is requested.



