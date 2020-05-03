|
John R. "Bob" Jones passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, after a brief battle with Covid19. He was 89.
Born in Bristol, Bob was a resident of Levittown for most of his life, most recently Vermillion Hills, until moving to The Birches Care Center in Newtown in March of 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Audrey "Midge" (Carango) Jones, to whom he was married for 63 years. He is also survived by his son, Robert A. Jones (Liz) of Jackson, N.J., and his daughter, Candy L. Moyer (Bob) of Doylestown, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his son, Donald W. Jones of Fairless Hills, who lost his life in the 9/11 World Trade Center attack.
Bob is survived by his loving grandchildren, Bob, Katie, Valerie and Kole Jones, Meg Jones and Jessica Philipbar, and Holly, Miranda and Bill Moyer. He is also survived by his brothers, Jimmy Jones of Barnegat, N.J. and Barry Jones of Levittown; daughters-in-law, Dotty Jones of Langhorne and Susan Jones of Yardley; brother-in-law, John "Bucky" Carango of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; and sister-in-law, Mary Jane Halcomb of Mount Laurel, N.J. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Bill, Jerry, Joseph "Doc," Betty Quick, Marge Jones, Jean Bux, Ginny Bux, and Judy Leyden.
Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, and was a member of the American Legion Post 834. He worked at Pennsbury Schools (Medill Bair) for 25 years and was previously employed at Badenhausen Corporation.
Bob spent many years coaching his children in softball, as well as playing in a senior men's league. He enjoyed hanging out with his teams in Kasdon's after many games. Bob enjoyed watching NASCAR races and was a big fan of Dale Earnhardt. He also was a huge fan of the New York Giants football team.
Bob's family would like to thank the staff at The Birches of Newtown for their care and compassion over the last year.
Burial will be private at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown. Due to restrictions, a memorial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 501 Wistar Rd., Fairless Hills, PA 19030.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 3, 2020