John "Jack" Russell of Bensalem, Pa. passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the age of 65.
Born in Philadelphia to the late Harvey Ellis and Jean Eleanor Plantz, Jack was a volunteer firefighter with the Union Fire Company Station 37 in Bensalem.
He will be sadly missed by his family.
Jack is survived by his daughter, Heather Risko (Chris), and his grandchildren, Christopher and Addison. He is also survived by his sister, Suzanne Aizen (Howard), as well as several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Services for Jack will be held privately at the request of his family.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 24, 2020