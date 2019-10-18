|
John S. Ejsmont Sr. passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center. He was 87.
Born in Minersville, Pa., John had resided in Middletown Township, Pa. for the last 60 years with his wife, Mildred Ejsmont. John and Mildred recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. Family was always a priority and celebrations with John will always be cherished.
John Ejsmont Sr. worked at The Bucks County Courier Times and also ran his own business – Ejsmont Printing Service. John's hobbies included gardening, singing in the choir, traveling, volunteering and making crosses for Samaritan's Purse-Operation Christmas Child and leading a small group at church for over 20 years. He was a godly man, known for his strong faith in Christ. He consistently prayed for not only our entire family, but anyone who needed prayer called John! His daily prayer list was pages long. He was positive and courageous, even in the face of his failing health. He always had a smile on his face, despite the pain he was in, and never complained. John not only spoke about his faith but lived out his faith. He knew that while "Friday is here, Sunday's coming!" He knew he wanted to go home to be with Jesus.
John was an exceptional husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. John is survived by his devoted wife, Mildred Deal Ejsmont, children, John Ejsmont Jr. and wife, Connie, Caroll Ejsmont Stoner and husband, Jeff, and Edward Wenclewicz (husband of late daughter, Linda), 10 grandchildren, Brian, Kyle, Lauren, Matt, Dan, Julia, Tori, Austin, Olivia and Brandon, their spouses, and great grandchildren, Gia and Colton.
We will celebrate John's life on Sunday, Oct. 20, at New Life Christian Church, 4 Freedom Dr., Newtown, PA 18940, 215-579-7729. The receiving line will be from 4 to 6 p.m. A Celebration Service of John's life will begin at 6 p.m. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in John Ejsmont Sr.'s name to Samaritan's Purse, Operation Christmas Child - www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/donate-online, or to New Life Christian Church – Memorial Fund – send checks payable to New Life Christian Church with John Ejsmont Sr. on the memo line to 4 Freedom Dr., Newtown, PA 18940.
