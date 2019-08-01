Home

John S. Heaney

John S. "Jack" Heaney of Lower Makefield Township, Pa., died Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Jack was born in Philadelphia, Pa., son of the late John and B. Blanche (Ballantine) Heaney. He was an active resident of Lower Makefield for the past 45 years. A graduate of Lycoming College, Jack was an accountant with the State of New Jersey.

A lifelong sports fan, Jack avidly followed all the Philadelphia teams. He was an involved coach and mentor with area youth sports for many years. He was also a warm and friendly fixture in the downtown Yardley area.

Jack is survived by his wife of 49 years, Grace (Howarth) Heaney; son, John S. Heaney Jr. of San Diego, Calif.; and daughter, Elizabeth "Beth" Heaney of Philadelphia, Pa.

Friends are invited to call from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Road), Yardley, Pa. Burial at Glenwood Memorial Cemetery in Broomall, Pa., will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack Heaney's name to the St. Mary Cancer Center. Please make checks payable to: St. Mary Medical Center, Office of Philanthropy, at 1207 Langhorne Newtown Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047.

FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,

Yardley
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 1, 2019
